South Carolina man captures photos shaped like President Trump

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSVN) — A South Carolina man managed to capture a few photos of a cloud shaped like President Donald Trump.

Aj Brackins shared several photos showing the clouds to Facebook Thursday evening, the same day as Trump’s 72nd birthday.

The clouds appear to create a silhouette of “Trump” looking to the right. The clouds even have his signature hair.

Brackins’ photos have since been shared over 100 times.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.