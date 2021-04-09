South Carolina golfers question how to proceed after ball lands on alligator’s back

OKATIE, S.C. (WSVN) — A group of golfers in South Carolina were left wondering how exactly to continue their game after a golf ball landed perfectly on the back of an alligator.

According to Fox 13, David Ksieniewicz of Okatie, South Carolina, was golfing with his family on March 5 when the unusual event took place.

While most golfers might “play it as it lies,” Ksieniewicz lucked out and was able to continue playing without disturbing the gator, thanks to Rule 16.2(a) of the official U.S. Golf Association rules.

The rule allows for players to “take free relief by playing a ball from a different place, such as when there is interference by an abnormal course condition or a dangerous animal condition.”

And man people would say the alligator, which appeared to be about 7 feet long, definitely counts as a “dangerous animal condition.”

A photo of the alligator was taken by Ksieniewicz’s daughter, who said her father went on to win that day.

