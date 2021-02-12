South Carolina animal adoption center holds wedding for 2 dogs who survived heartworms

(WSVN) - An adoption center in South Carolina held a wedding ceremony for two dogs who survived heartworms.

From dancing to cake, the dogs received all the special attention of any newlyweds.

The money raised during the ceremony will be donated to the Have a Heartworm Fund.

“From here on out, we’re going to be covering the cost of that heartworm treatment, so that we can remove that fear for adopters,” said a representative for the adoption center.

As a wedding gift, the center is also waiving adoption fees all week.

