MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a man who was spotted along Interstate 95 in Miami installing a banner commenting on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, as pro-choice activists in South Florida and around the nation took to the streets to make their voices heard.

Video captured Caleb Freestone as he climbed dozens of feet to install the banner on a scaffolding next to the southbound lanes, near Lummus Park, just before the Northwest Seventh Street and Brickell exit.

The banner read, “S.O.S. Biden. They won’t stop at Roe.”

City of Miami Police officers took Freestone into custody. He was later released.

“The risks are nothing compared to what’s going to happen,” he said.

Freestone was accompanied by a group of protesters advocating for abortion rights.

“My body, my choice!” they chanted.

The demonstration comes one day after President Joe Biden signed an executive order attempting to safeguard access to abortion medication and emergency contraception, protect patient privacy and bolster legal options available to those seeking abortions.

But Fresstone and other protesters said they want the commander in chief to do more.

“His Justice Department could already be suing the states,” said Freestone.

Protesters with the group Bans Off Miami said certain steps must be taken right away.

“We the constituents are asking our government to codify Roe v. Wade, to declare a state of emergency and to start actually fighting back like we are,” said Tania Gonzalez, the co-founder of the group.

“Were building unity within our community. We’re mobilizing, we’re educating within our community,” said demonstrator Victoria Vega.

Similar protests took place in the nation’s capital on Saturday. Hundreds of people marched to the White House and held a sit-in.

Participants shared a similar sentiment of those protesting in Miami: they believe the Supreme Court could also start overturning other constitutional rights.

“This ban is so far-reaching, and what the court is doing is so far-reaching,” said Women’s March organizer Paris Hatcher. “It won’t stop with abortion. it will be around who we choose to love and go to school. There are so many things at stake right now.”

A group of counterprotesters also hit the streets of D.C. Some of them carried signs that read, “Abortion is murder.”

Back in Miami, despite the scorching heat, these activists said they will continue protesting every weekend.

“We’re out here sweating. We’re out here not stopping,” said Gonzalez.

