Sony looking to build a wearable air conditioner

(WSVN) - If you have ever wished you could take the air conditioner with you when you go out, then Sony is working on just the thing.

According to Fox News, through their First Flight program, Sony is crowdfunding for a device aimed at keeping you cool on the go.

The device is said to be about the size of a cellphone and it slips into a pouch behind your neck in a specialized shirt. The shirt then uses electrical currents to you cool.

The device can be worn under clothing to offer relief from the hot summer days.

Unfortunately, the device is only available to be ordered in Japan. There is no word on if it will make its way to the US.

