In a candid moment captured in a preview clip from the upcoming FOX series, “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh,” Buster Murdaugh, the sole surviving son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, raised questions about his father’s mental state while maintaining his father’s innocence.

The FOX series, set to delve into the events surrounding the Murdaugh family, provides a glimpse into Buster’s perspective on his father’s murder trial and the tragic 2015 death of his classmates.

Alex, once a prominent attorney, faced conviction for the murders of his wife and another son. The high-profile trial drew significant attention and led to his guilty verdict.

In a preview clip, Buster was asked whether the term “psychopath” accurately described his father.

“I’m not prepared to say that it encompasses him as a whole, but certainly, I think there are characteristics where you look at the manipulation, the lies, and the carrying out of such, and I think that’s a fair assessment,” he responded thoughtfully.

Despite his conviction, Alex continues to assert his innocence and has indicated his intention to appeal the guilty verdict.

“The Fall of the House of Murdaugh” promises to provide further insight into the complex and tragic saga of the Murdaugh family.

