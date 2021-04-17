Son killed, father hospitalized after Opa-Locka bound plane crashes after takeoff from Bimini

SOUTH BIMINI, Bahamas (WSVN) — A small plane headed for South Florida crashed after takeoff in Bimini, leaving a young man dead and sending his father to the hospital.

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority, the Piper Navajo PA-31 bound for Opa-Locka took off from Bimini International Airport in South Bimini and crashed in shallow waters at the end of the runway, Friday night.

Authorities said the victims were a father and son. The son was killed, and the father was rushed to a hospital in the Bahamas.

Family members identified the deceased victim as 20-year-old Kyle Wade and his father as Andre Wade. They said Kyle had recently gotten his pilot’s license.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.

