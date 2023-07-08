People in at least 17 states may be able to see the northern lights next week.

Many of the states bordering Canada will be lucky this year, as the Space Weather Prediction Center said that in order for people to see the lights as best as possible, they should get as far away from any city lights.

As the day approaches, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said they will monitor the activity and release a forecast of its own.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.