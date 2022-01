(WSVN) - Starbucks is cutting back on some store hours as omicron surges.

The coffee company announced some locations are scaling back hours due to staffing issues.

Certain stores are also experiencing a lack of certain products.

Starbucks suggests customers head to its app and check product availability before placing an order.

