Soldier surprises wife in the hospital after birth of twins

TOPEKA, Kansas (WSVN) — A soldier gave his wife a heartwarming surprise after he paid her a visit in the hospital after the birth of their twins.

According to Fox News, Staff Sgt. Skyler Cooper was serving in Kuwait with the Kansas National Guard when his wife, Cydney, gave birth to twin daughters Emma and Kyla on Jan. 24 at Stormont Vail Hospital.

While Cooper wasn’t able to be there for the birth, he was able to surprise Cydney about two weeks later.

Video shows Cydney in the hospital holding one of the babies while she is on the phone as Cooper walks in behind her, carrying flowers and balloons. When Cydney turns around and sees her husband, she immediately breaks into tears.

Cydney posted the video on Facebook, and it has since been viewed millions of times.

She also shared videos showing Cooper reuniting with their two young sons and their dog Lucy

Cydney told Fox News that she was both shocked and relieved at Cooper’s arrival. She also said the girls were born about seven weeks early, but they are doing well.

Cooper also revealed that he is home for good, and after about two weeks of leave, he will go back to duty at the nearby National Guard Armory in Junction City, Kansas.

