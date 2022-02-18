(WSVN) - An important update has been released for social security collectors.

During the past several years, the full retirement age to collect social security benefits has been gradually pushed back due to amendments made to social security almost 40 years ago.

Now, everyone who is born after the year 1959 will have wait until they are 67 years old before they can collect their social security benefits.

In the past, people born between 1943 and 1954 had to wait until their 66th birthday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.