MOUNT WASHINGTON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A snowboarder narrowly escaped an avalanche on Mount Washington’s Tuckerman Ravine last week, emphasizing the need for vigilance in early winter conditions.

Video shows the snowboarder outrunning the avalanche.

“It’s really rare that we catch these on video,” said Patrick Scanlan, of the Mount Washington Avalanche Center.

Scanlan said that while such situations are common, the incident serves as a crucial reminder for those eager to hit the slopes early in the season. The avalanche happened to be on a low angle and was moving slowly.

“If you were to trigger this in a steeper area with a lot of rocks or cliffs or trees, the consequences could be devastating for this,” he said.

A similar incident occurred late last year when a skier was swept down the mountain approximately 600 feet and suffered a serious leg injury.

Scanlan said avalanches caught on video are valuable for educating the public about the dangers on the mountains.

He advised anyone heading out into the mountains to check the avalanche center forecast, stay updated on training, and carry essential avalanche rescue gear, such as a shovel, probe and beacon.

“I think it’s really important for people traveling into the backcountry to be ready for dynamic, early season conditions,” he said. “All it takes is enough snow to sweep you off your feet in order to hit rocks or hit trees and potentially bury you.”

Scanlan said fresh snow on a steep slope significantly increases the risk of avalanches.

