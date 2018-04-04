Snapchat introduces group video chat for up to 16 friends

(WSVN) - Snapchat has introduced a new feature for users: video calling for up to 16 friends.

Snapchat made the announcement on Tuesday and said their idea for this new feature is to make Chat feel “less like texting and more like hanging out.” The new group calling can feature up to 16 friends at one time and is simple to figure out: tap the video camera icon in a Group Chat.

Snapchat is allowing users to use filters, join with only their voice or only send messages for friends to read while in the Group Chat.

The company said the new feature will roll out globally throughout the week.

