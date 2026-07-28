HUNTINGTON BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A small plane made an emergency landing on the Huntington Beach shoreline on Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:10 p.m. near the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Huntington Beach firefighters.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear as the investigation got underway, but firefighters said no injuries were reported.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said that a Piper PA-28 Cherokee safely landed on the sand after the pilot reported an engine issue following departure from John Wayne Airport.

Two people were on board at the time of the incident, the FAA said.

The pilot, Mike Bremner, said that he was just five minutes into his flight to Van Nuys when he had to call in a Mayday report because the propeller stopped turning.

“We got out a very quick Mayday call; we were in the process of talking with … SoCal Approach, I think it was, and then the engine quit,’ Bremner told CBS LA. “I got out a call. I just called, ‘Mayday, Mayday, Mayday,’ that we lost our engine and were making a forced landing on Huntington Beach in front of the smokestacks.”

Video from the scene showed ElderAbuseAirForce.com branding on the single-engine plane, along with a phrase that said “Elevating Elder Dignity.” Bremner said that he operates the nonprofit organization, which he uses to help fight elder abuse.

Some beachgoers said that the plane was so silent, they could barely even hear it as it closed in on the shore.

“At first, it was like, kinda like really scary, but then I thought about it, and I was like, ‘This is kinda cool,'” said Bremner’s nephew, Griffin, who is vacationing in Southern California from Canada. “There was just that one couple that ran out of the way, and we’re grateful that no one got injured.”

Mike Bremner says that he used the same plane to set an unofficial world record by flying around the Hollywood sign last year.

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