Small military plane crashes in Cuba

(WSVN) - The Cuban government has reported a small military plane has crashed about 40 kilometers outside of Havana.

The plane, described as a Soviet era MiG fighter jet, went down in a rural area, Tuesday.

Officials said the only person on board was the pilot, who was able to safely eject from the plane before it crashed.

No injuries have been reported.

