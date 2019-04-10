Small dog euthanized after being raped, man sentenced to 60 days in jail

An Oregon man has been sentenced to jail for the rape of a dog that left the animal with such severe injuries, it had to be euthanized.

According to the Oregonian, 52-year-old Fidel Lopez was sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated animal abuse and sexual assault of an animal.

The 60-day jail sentence is the most that is allowed under Oregon sentencing guidelines.

“If it could have been more, I gladly would have given you more time,” the judge said.

Police began investigating after Fidel Lopez’s fiancée reported to police that she found her small Lhasa Apso mix whining and hiding beneath the couch on Nov. 18, 2018. In a probable cause affidavit, detectives said, upon moving the couch, she found blood and injuries to the dog’s hind end.

The woman took the dog to get medical attention, but the animal was later put down due to significant internal injuries.

Detectives said Lopez’s fiancée requested that a rape kit be done on the animal because Lopez had expressed an interest in bestiality and asked her if she would ever consider getting a larger dog.

Investigators said DNA evidence ultimately linked Lopez to the crime.

In addition to his jail sentence, Lopez will be prohibited from owning pets for 15 years and must undergo a mental health evaluation and complete a counseling program.

