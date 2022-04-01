(CNN) — Skippy Foods, LLC, is recalling thousands of pounds of Skippy peanut butter because of stainless steel fragments possibly contaminating “a limited number of jars.”

The company, which is owned by Hormel Foods, said Wednesday that it was recalling more than 9,000 cases of reduced fat peanut butter voluntarily. That amounts to 161,692 pounds of the brown-bag lunch staple.

The fragments, Skippy said, were “from a piece of manufacturing equipment.”

“Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue. The manufacturing facility’s internal detection systems identified the concern,” the company said.

Products included in the recall are:

– SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz with “best if used by” dates of MAY0423 and MAY0523

– SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter — Club, 2/40oz with “best if used by” date of MAY0523

– SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz with “best if used by” dates of MAY0623 and MAY0723

– SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz with a “best if used by” date of MAY1023

Skippy indicated that customers who purchased a recalled product can return it to their retailer or contact the company.

