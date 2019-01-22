Skiers chased by moose in Colorado

(WSVN) - A group of skiers got a bit more than they bargained for when they were charged at by a moose at a ski resort in Colorado.

It happened at the Breckenridge Ski Resort, a popular spot outside of Denver.

One of the skiers posted a video of the incident on social media showing a large moose near a crowd of people on the slopes.

At first, the animal keeps its distance, but in a matter of minutes, the situation escalates.

The group took off down the mountain. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

The skier who posted the video, Lo Drogsvold (Instagram: @snolo), said their group did not taunt the moose and hopes to warn others how dangerous moose can be.

Resort officials say the animals are typically peaceful, but Drogsvold said they can turn “fast, aggressive, and VERY dangerous” when they feel threatened.

Drogsvold also notes that if you come across a moose, it’s important to keep your distance and respect the wildlife.

