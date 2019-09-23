Sister: No cause of death given in underwater proposal death

Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were staying in Pemba Island, CNN affiliate WBRZ reports, in a wooden cabin with a bedroom submerged beneath the ocean surface off the east coast of Africa.

The sister of a Louisiana man who died during an underwater marriage proposal in Tanzania last week says authorities have conducted an autopsy but didn’t provide his cause of death.

Mandy Hoffman tells The Associated Press that brother Steven Weber Jr. died Thursday at a resort on Pemba Island. Hoffman says authorities informed her of the autopsy by email Monday.

Kenesha Antoine of Baton Rouge posted on Facebook early Friday that her boyfriend died before she could tell him yes.

Antoine and Weber were staying in a submerged bedroom at an offshore hotel. A video Antoine posted shows Weber swimming outside and holding a handwritten proposal note against their room’s underwater window. Antoine says Weber never surfaced.

A State Department official confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in Tanzania but declined to comment further.

