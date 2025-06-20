ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSVN) — New York state got hit with a sinking situation after fierce downpours stormed through the region.

Wednesday’s record rainfall left parts of Rochester under water, causing a flood of trouble for residents.

Resident Spencer Brisbane did not mince work about the soggy weather and its aftermath.

“It’s total chaos,” he said.

Resident Cameron Copeland drove through the area on Thursday. He said he was shocked to find a sinkhole in the middle of the street.

“I took some aftermath pictures and showed that there was about two and a half to three feet of sediment just laying in the road,” he said, “and then today, we went around to other sites and just took the aftermath video of road being washed out.”

The damage is unlike anything Copeland has ever experienced,

“The last time I remember seeing anything like this was – I don’t think ever,” he said.

Brisbane lives on top of a hill, and he still got flooding.

“What happens is the creek gets full of debris, and it kind of dams up, and then, when we get rainfall like we did yesterday, it washes it all out, down to the culver on West Lake Road, and it plugs.”

As roads break apart and collapse and floodwaters rise, residents are just happy to be able to weather out the storm together.

“I always hope that nobody gets hurt, and property can be replaced,” said Copeland.

Crews on Friday were still working to assess the full extent of the damage. Officials reported at least 100 emergency calls during the inclement weather.

