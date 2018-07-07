Single mom with son battling cancer totals car, loses job, home to fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WSVN) — A single mother of three boys, including a son battling cancer, has totaled her car, lost her job and lost her home to a fire all in the span of a month.

According to Fox 4 Kansas City, Kandace Odom has suffered hardship after hardship in recent weeks. The single mother lost her job when she had no one to care for her youngest son, Lincoln.

However, shortly after losing her job, Odom totaled her vehicle after she hit a stalled car on the highway.

“Every time I’ve asked, ‘How much more is one person expected to take?'” Odom told Fox 4.

However, the hardships continued. On Sunday, Odom’s home caught fire, completely destroying the house.

She, her three boys and two pets were able to make it out alive. However, she said she was unable to salvage much except for a bracelet which said “trust” and a baseball trophy for her son Lyric, who has autism and cancerous tumors in his spine.

“We made it out with nothing but each other,” she said.

According to Fox 4, the American Red Cross provided three nights stay at a hotel. However, that has since run out, and Odom is now looking into finding a new job, car and home for her children.

Despite her struggles, the mother is still hopeful for the future.

“I’m thankful that we all have each other. We are all still able to hold each other,” she said. “It’s not our home, but it’s our home for now. We all have our roof over our heads. We all still have full bellies. I know we are going to make it.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for the family. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.