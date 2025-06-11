FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Silver Airways, a Broward-based airline company, will shut down all operations as of Wednesday, according to officials.

The company released a travel advisory on Instagram stating in part, “In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately determined to not continue Silver’s flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean.”

Several flights scheduled to take off Wednesday morning have been canceled. Passengers told 7News they woke up to the news without warning, finding out from gate agents that there was not going to be any more flights.

All employees, save for a select few to deal with asset management, have been released.

According to the company, all credit card purchases should be refunded.

The company has been in the a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process since Dec. 2024.

A sale hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon.

