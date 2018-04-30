Siblings on road to recovery after surviving crash that killed parents, baby

(WSVN) - Heartbreaking photos captured a glimpse into the recovery of siblings who survived a car crash that took the lives of their parents and baby sister.

One photo, shared by the children’s great-aunt Teresa Burrell, shows 8-year-old Angela, 5-year-old Zachary and 4-year-old Wyatt Clemens holding hands as they recover in the hospital.

The three children, their 2-year-old brother Nicholas, their parents Jim and Karissa, and their 2-month-old baby sister Julieanna were in a car accident as they left church on April 7, according to Fox News.

The parents and Julieanna were killed in the crash. Angela has two broken legs and suffered a brain injury, Zachary suffered a broken back and Wyatt also suffered brain trauma and a series of strokes.

Nicholas also suffered some injuries, but has been released from the hospital.

“A week ago we didn’t even know if Angela would wake up, and we didn’t know what would happen to Wyatt,” Burrell told Fox News.

Burrell said Angela underwent a series of surgeries to place pins and rods in both of her broken legs, which are casted from the hip down to her feet, while Wyatt was paralyzed on his left side.

While the children are now on the mend, Burrell said they have a long road to recovery.

Burrell said her sister, the children’s grandmother, will raise the four surviving siblings.

In the meantime, a YouCaring page and a Facebook Fundraising page has been created to help cover the costs of the children’s medical expenses along with their parents and sister’s funeral costs.

