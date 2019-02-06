Shred a photo of your ex on Valentine’s Day and score free wings at Hooters

(WSVN) - Hooters is bringing back its Valentine’s Day deal when customers are encouraged to bring a photo of their ex to score free food.

The restaurant chain is offering 10 free wings to visitors on the love-filled holiday, but the catch is — you need to bring a picture of your ex, to shred and forget.

This is the third year Hooters gives customers across the nation the chance to #ShredYourEx.

#ShredYourEx is back again this Valentine's Day! Shred a pic, get 10 free boneless wings (just buy any 10). It's that simple. ➡️ https://t.co/Su1k7NnkE3 pic.twitter.com/sDnhsVyPOV — Hooters (@Hooters) February 4, 2019

Customers who participate must first purchase 10 wings in order to get 10 free boneless wings.

The deal will be available on Feb. 14 for dine-in guests only.

