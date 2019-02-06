Shred a photo of your ex on Valentine’s Day and score free wings at Hooters

(WSVN) - Hooters is bringing back its Valentine’s Day deal when customers are encouraged to bring a photo of their ex to score free food.
The restaurant chain is offering 10 free wings to visitors on the love-filled holiday, but the catch is — you need to bring a picture of your ex, to shred and forget.
This is the third year Hooters gives customers across the nation the chance to #ShredYourEx.
Customers who participate must first purchase 10 wings in order to get 10 free boneless wings.
The deal will be available on Feb. 14 for dine-in guests only.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.