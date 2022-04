(WSVN) - April 24 marks National Pet Parent Day.

The day was celebrated by the Veterinary Pet Insurance in 2007 to encourage owners to think of their pets as part of their family.

You can celebrate by showing your pet some extra love or posting them on social media, using the hashtag “National Pet Parent Day.”

