Show dog missing for 3 days found outside Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A show dog that went missing moments before a flight home to the Netherlands has been found just outside the Atlanta airport.

Floris Van Essen said his show dog Gayle was flying to the Netherlands with a handler when Gayle suddenly went missing moments before boarding the flight, Saturday.

“I’ve never felt this distraught, utterly helpless and hopeless,” Van Essen said. “She’s nothing but sweet, but as you can imagine, a strange place, hard sounds, airplanes coming over, so she’s bound to be skittish and scared out of her mind.”

In a statement from KLM Airlines, they said that the 22-month-old American Staffordshire terrier Gayle broke out of her cage as it was being loaded into the cargo. They also said that they were working with the airport to find Gayle.

However, this story has a happy ending. Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Airport tweeted that Gayle had been found in some heavy brush near a runway.

The airport also tweeted an image of Gayle being reunited with Van Essen, with both dog and human appearing to be happy to be together again.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.