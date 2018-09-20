Shooting with multiple victims reported in Maryland

(CNN) — Maryland authorities are responding to a shooting in Harford County involving multiple victims, the Harford County Sheriff’s office tweeted Thursday morning.

People are being asked to avoid the area in Perryman, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. There are homes, churches and a cemetery in the area.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 9:09 a.m. ET, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

