FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Police say a shooting at Kentucky State University has left one person dead and one in critical condition on Tuesday.

A suspect was in custody, according to the governor’s office.

Police in Frankfort said they are responding to an incident on the campus.

Gov. Andy Beshear says his office will share more information as it becomes available. Beshear said in a post on X: “Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected.”

Kentucky State is a public historically Black university with about 2,200 students. Lawmakers authorized the school’s creation in 1886.

