(WSVN) - Deadly gunfire went off at a D.C. metro station.

One person died and three others were injured, Wednesday morning.

According to police, they don’t have a motive for any of the shootings.

Police said that the suspected gunman followed someone off a metro bus after an altercation and shot them in the leg.

That victim was able to get away.

The shooter then went down to a train station platform and got into another altercation, shooting someone else in the leg.

When the shooter attempted to rob a woman, he was stopped by an employee who was killed when he intervened.

The suspect was eventually disarmed by other employees and was taken into custody.

The fourth victim suffered injuries from fragments.

