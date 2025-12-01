LOS GATOS, California (KGO) — A car plowed into a coffee shop in Los Gatos on the night of Thanksgiving. The driver was a 90-year-old man.

It happened around 9 p.m. on November 27 when the vehicle was captured speeding down University Avenue in Los Gatos. Seconds later, it crashed into Los Gatos Coffee Roasting Company.

“Just devastated with the destruction, but incredibly grateful that no one was injured aside from the driver of the vehicle,” said Teri Hope, Founder and Co-owner of Los Gatos Coffee Roasting Company.

The vehicle ended up in the middle of the coffee shop. Hope got the call on Thanksgiving night and ran to find her business destroyed.

“Fixtures and furniture in half the building have been demolished. The coffee roaster itself is still intact and wasn’t affected. That is the heart of our business,” said Hope.

According to Los Gatos Police Department, the driver was taken to the hospital, and is in serious, but stable condition.

In a statement, the police department said in part:

“It is suspected alcohol may have played a role in this incident, but all factors are being looked at as part of the ongoing investigation.”

One of the businesses in the area installed surveillance cameras for safety, but never thought their footage would end up capturing footage that police will later use.

“We implement something, you know, fortunately, it paid off as far as assisting the police department, you know, the town and coming up to a conclusion and possibly coming up with some other better safety measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” said Geoff Beale, CEO of Surveillance Solutions.

Los Gatos Coffee Roasting Company is a community gathering space that has been in the neighborhood for over four decades. People who frequent the business were shocked and thinking about the what ifs.

“So many times, we’ve sat in that room that’s been devastated and it’s just to think that you could be sitting there drinking coffee, eating pastry, watching a musicians and that could just suddenly happen,” said Sheila Lebedenko, a resident in the area.

“Tragedy for us and it’s a sad day for Los Gatos too. This is one of the most favorite places we got to,” said Dima Lebedenko, a resident in the area.

Hope said normally her coffee shop would be busy with people inside and pedestrians on Main Street. On Thursday night, the shop was closed due to the holiday. And more than ever, the word “gratefulness” has deeper meaning.

“We are just very grateful that no one was injured,” said Hope.

Now they are focused on picking up the pieces to reopen.

“I believe we are going to be back on our feet shortly,” said Hope.

Here is the full statement from Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department:

“This past evening, as Thanksgiving was coming to a close, Officers responded to report of a vehicle that had collided with the Los Gatos Coffee Roasting Company around 9pm. The Santa Clara County Fire Department responded and extricated the male driver, a 90-year-old Los Gatos resident from the vehicle. It is suspected alcohol may have played a role in this incident but all factors are being looked at as part of the ongoing investigation. The business was closed and unoccupied at the time of this incident and the driver was the sole occupant in his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Anyone who may have witness this incident is urged to contact the LGMSPD at 408-354-8600.”

