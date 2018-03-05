Ship believed to be from Revolutionary War unearthed on beach after nor’easter

(WSVN) - The powerful nor’easter that battered shores along the Northeast coast unearthed an old ship that experts believe may have been from the Revolutionary War.

Police in York, Maine posted a photo of the hull of the ship that was briefly revealed as tides ran out along the Maine coastline.

The remains of the ship are located at Short Sands Beach.

According to Seacoast Online, a Maine archaeologist believes the vessel was from the Revolutionary War.

Officials say the ship was last seen during a nor’easter in 2007.

You can see the photos of the ship below:

