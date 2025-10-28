SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (WSVN) — A motorcyclist in Southern California led officials on a high-speed chase after he took a deputy’s life, authorities said.

According to officials, the man they were chasing was on the run after having shot and killed San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Nunez.

“He was pronounced deceased after receiving a single gunshot wound to the head,” said San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus.

Dicus said at a news conference that his department grieves the loss of the six-year veteran, who spent the last five years serving the county.

“When we talk about this young man, his wife, 2-year-old daughter, and the couple was expecting,” said Dicus.

Nunez was responding to a call of a man threatening a woman with a gun. Upon his arrival at the apartment complex just three miles away from his station, he was shot, investigators said.

The suspect then proceeded to lead deputies on a reckless motorcycle chase along the highway, which came to an end when an off-duty narcotics officer used his undercover vehicle to knock the suspect off his bike.

Officials said he survived the crash and is in stable condition.

“The speeds that were reached with that motorcycle were in excess of 150 and even close to, sometimes almost 200 miles an hour, and you can imagine what that could have done to just unsuspecting motorists on our freeway,” said Dicus.

According to Dicus, the suspect pulled out another gun during the pursuit, which could later be seen on the highway.

Members of the community were left heartbroken upon hearing of the tragedy.

“My heart aches right now,” said Irene Lopez. “And from what I understand, he was a young father and, sadly, he’s not coming home tonight.”

Those who live in the apartment complex have called it a dark day for their community.

“I understand why cops should always be on their guard, because they’re protecting our community, and we don’t want to lose them,” said Oke Onweka. “They’re so important, so pivotal to maintaining law and order in this place.”

The district attorney’s office said it plans to charge the suspect with the murder of a peace officer.

