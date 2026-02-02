(CNN) — The mother of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie is still missing Monday night after being taken from her Arizona home more than a day earlier, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who said the investigation into her alleged abduction is ongoing.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen Saturday around 9:30 p.m. near her home, where she lives alone in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, the sheriff said.

When asked whether Guthrie was kidnapped, Nanos told CNN’s Erin Burnett, “I’ve been doing this for 50 years. I have a gut feeling.”

Evidence found at the scene also indicates Guthrie was removed from her home in the middle of the night against her will, said Nanos, who did not provide more details about the case.

“We know she didn’t just walk out of there,” the sheriff said during a news conference Monday. “She did not leave on her own.”

He also declined to comment on whether any evidence indicates Guthrie was hurt, saying, “I just can’t really speak to that right now.”

“We also believe she was taken from her bed but cannot speak as to why,” Nanos told CNN in an email Monday. Officials do not know what time Guthrie may have been taken, Nanos added.

Guthrie has mobility issues and is without daily medication that is critical to maintaining her health, according to Nanos.

“The family has told us 24 hours without those meds could be fatal, and here we are at 30 plus hours,” Nanos said Monday night.

“This is not dementia-related. She is as sharp as a tack,” Nanos said Monday. “The family wants everybody to know this isn’t somebody who just wandered off.”

When Guthrie did not show up to church Sunday morning, a church member called her family, who went to her home around 11 a.m. to look for her, the sheriff said. A family member called 911 around noon Sunday to report her missing, Nanos said.

Homicide detectives were sent to Guthrie’s home, in a non-standard move, according to Nanos. And what detectives found at the scene was “very concerning,” the sheriff said.

“We believe now, after we’ve processed that crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime scene — that we do in fact have a crime,” Nanos said during the news conference. No additional updates are expected Monday, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities have Guthrie’s cell phone, said Nanos, and have described the circumstances as suspicious.

Nanos says authorities have received a lot of leads but “nothing specific” to the investigation. Downloading security camera footage from the home is now the main priority for investigators, Nanos told CNN.

Private companies such as Google and Apple have also offered their assistance, Nanos added.

An up-to-$2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person or people involved in the disappearance, according to a poster by the 88-Crime nonprofit organization, shared by the sheriff’s department late Monday.

The sheriff’s office has also set up a tip line, urging the public to share information with investigators, and said it is seeking photos and videos that may help with the investigation.

“Every detail matters. Even small tips could make a difference,” the department said in a Facebook post.

While local law enforcement is leading the investigation, FBI agents from across Arizona are “fully engaged” and are offering numerous technical resources to local authorities, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Agents are assisting with analysis of data from cell phone towers near the Guthrie home, the source said, which is an FBI specialty often offered to support missing persons and fugitive cases.

Local and federal authorities are canvassing nearby residences and businesses for any security camera footage that may assist in identifying a possible suspect, the source said.

Search and rescue teams, including volunteers, dogs, border patrol agents and helicopters, were also dispatched.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public, Nanos said.

“Everybody just wants to be able to know that they can go outside and enjoy their community and come home and be safe at night in their rooms, asleep in bed, and this lady wasn’t able to accomplish that,” Nanos said Monday. “We need her back. We need to find her, and time is very critical.”

The “Today” show led with the news on Monday morning and shared a statement from Savannah Guthrie, who said, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

Guthrie reiterated her gratitude for the public’s support on Instagram late Monday.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy,” she wrote.

She described her mother as “a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant,” and asked supporters to “raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.”

The “Today” anchor then quoted from the Bible: “He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord,” ending her post with a solemn message: “Bring her home.”

Savannah Guthrie, whose father died before her senior year of high school, has spoken highly of her mother and their close relationship.

When the anchor was offered her first news job in Butte, Montana, at the age of 21, her mother encouraged her to pursue the role, despite the distance from home.

“It’s not because she didn’t want me to stay. Of course she wanted me to stay,” the “Today” anchor recalled. “But she’s like, ‘I’m not going to stand in the way of your dreams.’”

This story has been updated with additional information.

