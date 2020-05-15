Sheriff: 5 children found in unventilated box in back of truck in California

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (WSVN) — Three adults have been arrested after five children were found in an unventilated box in the back of a pickup truck.

San Bernardino’s Sheriff’s Office deputies said they initially responded to a call about children in a crate in a vehicle along the highway.

Deputies said the five young children were left unrestrained in the truck with no ventilation or air conditioning and no water.

Temperatures outside at the time were around 100 degrees.

According to Fox 11, the children were between the ages of 1 and 13 years old.

Deputies also said they found drug paraphernalia, illegal narcotics and a shotgun.

Deputies ultimately arrested Kenneth Standridge, 40, Zona Brasier, 39, and Aushajuan Hardy, 41, all residents of Sacramento, were arrested and charged with child endangerment.

It is unclear if the children and adults are related.

