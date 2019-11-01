Sheriff: 4 dead in Halloween night shooting in N California

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s department in Northern California says four people have been killed and several others wounded in a shooting on Halloween night.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that it’s working with the police department in the city of Orinda. Neither department has released details of the shooting.

Orinda homicide update – four fatalities, several injuries. More details coming. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) November 1, 2019

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. Video also showed police talking to people who appeared injured.

A dispatcher at the sheriff’s office said the public information officer would release more information later this morning, but he did not provide a time.

