Sheriff: 11-year-old boy kills himself after fatally shooting grandmother who asked him to clean room

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (WSVN) — Arizona deputies are investigating after an 11-year-old boy shot and killed his grandmother before he turned the gun on himself.

According to KTVK, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Doyle Hebert and his wife Yvonne Woodard had asked their grandson to clean his room several times on Saturday.

Investigators said while the couple was watching television, the boy came up behind them and shot Woodard in the back of the head with his grandfather’s gun.

Hebert initially chased after his grandson, but returned to try to help his wife. That’s when he heard another gunshot, and saw his grandson take a few steps before collapsing to the floor. The sheriff’s office said the boy died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies said the couple had full custody of the child and there were no signs of him being a danger to himself or anyone else.

“Nice family. I knew the kid. I mean, he would ride his bicycle around, play around the neighborhood,” neighbor Walter Venerable told KTVK.

