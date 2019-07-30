Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 shot at Walmart in Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff says one person is dead and a suspect was shot at a Walmart in the northern Mississippi city of Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco provided some details about the shooting to WHBQ-TV. The shooting prompted a sizeable law enforcement response, with officers setting up a perimeter and entering the Walmart Supercenter.

A woman answering the phone at the Southaven Police Department Tuesday morning said “we have ongoing emergencies” and no one was available to provide information.

Walmart did not immediately respond to phone calls and online requests for information early Tuesday.

Southaven is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of downtown Memphis, Tennessee.

