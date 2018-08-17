Shelter says fat cat that likes to stand on hind legs is “too cool to be homeless”

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WSVN) — An Illinois shelter calls one fat cat “too cool to be homeless.” They’re not wrong.

Bruno is a 7-year-old Russian Blue cat with a fluffy potbelly that he prominently displays by standing upright. While cats of his breed usually weigh 7-10 pounds, he is a portly 25 pounds.

Wright-Way Rescue staff say Bruno likes standing on his hind legs, usually when he’s hungry. He’s also a “polydactyl” cat, which means he has more toes than normal felines.

He arrived at the shelter in April after his family said he didn’t get along with their children.

The quirky cat is described as a “chatty kitty” who is very vocal, and loves to be pet while he eats. Bruno loves being near his foster parents and playing with his feather toy. The shelter says he’s on a diet to shed some pounds.

Since posting Bruno’s photos to Facebook, the rescue says they’ve been inundated with applications from across the U.S. and as far away as Australia.

They say their “high maintenance” kitty is taking the time to review all of his applications over the next week, so anyone interested in adopting Bruno still has time to apply on their website.

