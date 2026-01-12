(WSVN) - A neighbor who knew 56-year-old Arlene Lillis described her as an adventurous spirit who loved the water and said he was deeply saddened to learn of her fatal encounter with a shark in the U.S. Virgin Islands last week.

Authorities initially received reports of a shark attack close to the shore at Dorsch Beach in St. Croix, Jan. 8.

According to first responders, the 56-year-old from Minnesota lost her arm in the attack.

“I was in my hotel room when I heard screaming from the beach,” said nurse Christopher Carroll.

Caroll was among the first bystanders who raced to bring Lillis to shore and render first aid.

Several bystanders and medical professionals tried to help the severely wounded Lillis until an ambulance could arrive to take her to the hospital.

“I saw a large amount of blood in the water, and then I realized that it was some kind of shark attack. They got her out of here as fast as they could, but I was just told that she didn’t make it,” said Carroll.

Lillis was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Andrew Gamble, a resident on the island, said Lillis had just bought a home in his neighborhood in the past year and would visit frequently.

“I was talking with some friends, and they said to me, ‘Did you hear there was a shark attack?’ And I’m like, ‘What? There’s no way there was a shark attack, what are you talking about?” said Gamble.

Gamble and his wife were stunned after learning she did not survive the attack.

“I think I spent most of the time in disbelief. My wife took it much harder. She was very, very upset,” said Gamble.

Gamble said Lillis will be remembered as an adventurous spirit who loved swimming on the island.

“She loved snorkeling, she loved to be in the water, that was her thing. That’s what she loved about this island,” said Gamble.

Officials have not confirmed what species of shark was involved in the attack.

