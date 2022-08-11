(WSVN) - A San Francisco beach experienced its second shark attack this summer, and now officials in California tried to keep beachgoers safe.

Another close encounter with a shark at Lovers Point, in Pacific Grove, California, forced the beaches to close on Wednesday morning.

“I was about to go into the water,” said Kensington Sampson Edward, who witnessed the incident. “And then six or seven kayaks was paddling in.”

Sandra Sampson took a photo of the shark-bitten paddleboard. Her daughter was merely feet away from the strike.

“I heard that the shark bit the board multiple times,” said Kensington. “It had a big chunk taken out of it and a bunch of bite marks on it. He said the shark was about the size of the kayak.

Members of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) made sure the beaches stayed clear.

“Most people are just curious as to what happened and if anyone was injured,” said Jim Pagnella with the CERT. “It doesn’t happen often and I’ve been here since 1960.”

Incredibly the man on the paddleboard was not hurt.

Officials said the shark swam underneath, turned, and attacked.

The movements underwater tossed the man and his dog into the ocean.

“It shook the board and [the shark] got them off the board,” He had to call the boat over to help him and get his oar back to him because it was about 30 feet away and then he paddled back.”

Investigators said the paddleboard will be tested to determine the species of shark.

Everyone was glad it wasn’t any worse.

I was just thinking how scary it would be if that was me,” said Kensington. “I was glad that he was ok and his dog was ok.”

The beach will be closed as a precaution until Saturday.

