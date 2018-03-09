Shaquille O’Neal releases balloons with $500 attached to celebrate birthday

ATLANTA (WSVN) — In an effort to celebrate his 46th birthday, Shaquille O’Neal is looking to give a random person $500.

If a set of balloons with $500 makes its way to your front door, you might want to thank Shaq.

For his birthday on Tuesday, the retired basketball player released a set of gold, black and white balloons, along with $500 attached to the bottom in Atlanta.

“It’s my birthday, and I’m going to do something special for somebody,” the former NBA star said in a video he tweeted out. “If you get it, make sure you hit me back, and let me know you got my money.”

Earlier Tuesday, the NBA legend gave away free Oreo chocolate candy bars to celebrate National Oreo Day.

