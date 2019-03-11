Shalala, Wasserman Schultz say the U.S. needs to do more in Venezuela

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida lawmakers Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Donna Shalala are back from their trip to Venezuela and said the U.S. needs to do more.

The representatives spoke during a press conference Monday morning following their recent trip to the country’s border. They said they found the situation dire.

Wasserman Schultz also said people were dying from treatable diseases and children weren’t being vaccinated.

They said Nicolás Maduro’s regime is to blame for the crisis as well as Cuba, saying there are 60,000 Cuban troops on the ground helping Maduro.

“Maduro is killing and starving his people. He is denying them healthcare,” said Wasserman Schultz. “For the last four days, Venezuela has essentially been in the dark, and we are at the point that Venezuela is nothing short of a failed state.”

Both Shalala and Wasserman Schultz have introduced legislation to address the humanitarian needs in the country, but they said it may take some time and the Venezuelan people need immediate help.

