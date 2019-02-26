Shake Shack debuts new food trucks in select states

(WSVN) - Shake Shack is going mobile, and the internet is going wild.

After popular customer demand, the burger joint is taking its menu and hitting the road with food trucks.

We're movin' + shakin'… Meet our first-ever Shack food trucks! 🙌 We’re pumped to roll through private events + parties in the greater tri-state + Atlanta metro areas with all the classics you love. 😍 Head this way to book: https://t.co/hqyS6QDhSJ pic.twitter.com/u5H0pYw0m3 — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) February 25, 2019

People can even book them for events such as birthdays, graduation parties or weddings.

The company’s CEO Randy Garutti announced plans of the idea last month in Orlando.

Unfortunately for us in Florida, the first trucks will only be in select states such as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and in the Atlanta metro area.

We’ll keep our fries crossed that the Sunshine State makes the cut — whenever they decide to roll out more trucks.

