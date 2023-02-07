(WSVN) - Good news for Shake Shack and truffle fans!

The restaurant chain is teaming up with Regalis Foods to include USDA Organic White Truffle Arbequina Oil in its limited menu.

Shake Shack announced their limited White Truffle Menu in October of 2021 but has not announced its return since, until now.

The limited menu will include the White Truffle Burger, the White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger, and Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce.

Items will be available in restaurants on Friday, but foodies can use the Shack App to gain early access to the exclusive menu starting Wednesday.

White truffles are a rare delicacy; the unique fungus grows in specific climates in a small Italian town on even more particular trees from its roots. They are also known to be more expensive than black truffles.

Named the king of the mushroom kingdom, it’s no wonder other restaurants attempt to mimic its taste.

