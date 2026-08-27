MMIAMI (AP) — Social media influencer Tristan Tate said Thursday that he and his brother Andrew are suffering from a poor diet and lack of privacy and can’t adequately defend themselves from criminal charges if they have to remain in a Miami jail while fighting extradition to the United Kingdom.

Lawyers for the Tates are asking a judge to allow them to be freed from custody at least until an extradition hearing can be held on their U.K. rape and trafficking charges. They have remained in a federal detention center in Miami since they were arrested July 18.

Prosecutors say Tates bragged about wealth and multiple passports

Prosecutors said they appear to have money and have bragged about multiple passports. Their attorneys argued that their high profile and active social media presence make it nearly impossible for them to flee and they have shown they won’t run through cooperating in a separate sex crime case in Romania.

The Tates have become among the world’s most polarizing internet personalities by promoting wealth, male dominance and misogyny through their social media empire.

Andrew Tate, 39, has said women who are sexually assaulted should bear some responsibility for the attacks and shared graphic descriptions of how he might attack women. Tristan Tate, 38, has worked with his brother on multiple businesses, including the production of online webcam pornography.

No date for an extradition hearing has been set. The U.K. has until mid-September to provide evidence to the State Department.

Tristan Tate says he needs to be out of jail to prove his innocence

On his way into court Thursday, defense attorney Joseph McBride told reporters he hasn’t heard of a case where U.S. Magistrate Lauren Louis has allowed someone out on bail while awaiting an extradition hearing.

But while the odds aren’t in their favor, McBride felt like the truth was. He called them innocent, good men who have never run from the law.

In court, Tristan Tate was called to the stand Thursday and said he can’t prove he is innocent if he is kept in jail.

“I need to clear my name. I need to take part in these proceedings, I can’t do that from the secure housing unit,” he said.

Tristan Tate also complained of conditions at the Miami jail. He said there are ants and the only toilet in his cell is where anyone walking by can see him. He said he has lost 14 pounds (6.4 kilograms) eating mostly junk food in the nearly six weeks he has been in custody.

The brothers were wearing tan prison clothes and shackled for Thursday’s hearing.

Defense lawyers say the brothers have complied in Romania case

Their lawyers said the U.K.’s request was out of line because their criminal case in Romania is going first. Romanian officials have let them remain free until the proceedings conclude and they have not tried to flee and are complying with all court restrictions.

The judge reminded defense attorneys she has to follow U.S. laws.

Attorneys for the Tates said they largely exaggerated their claims of wealth to boost their social media personas, their claims of multiple passports were satirical and a “$50-million-dollar superyacht” featured in one of the brothers’ videos does not actually belong to them. The expensive luxury cars, including a $2.1 million Aston Martin, that were featured in other videos were rented, the defense says.

The brothers have long claimed that their violent and misogynistic statements have been taken out of context or were intended as jokes.

“That is not the real Andrew Tate, the person Andrew Tate,” said his lawyer Howard Srebnick, who in court Thursday compared Tate on social media to Sacha Baron Cohen’s confrontational Ali G character.

The former professional kickboxers, who have dual U.S. and U.K. citizenship, have millions of social media followers and are vocal supporters of President Donald Trump. The White House has said the brothers shouldn’t expect any help from the president.

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