SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The SFMTA says operator fatigue is to blame for an incident that happened in September. Passengers were jolted and fell, when a train operator seemed to fall asleep at the controls on a two-car North Judah light rail train.

The SFMTA says that the operator was immediately put on non-driving status while an investigation was conducted. That investigation is now complete.

Shocking video shows the Muni operator apparently asleep as the train jolts passengers while navigating a curve at more than 50 miles per hour.

The SFMTA released the video from September 24 in response to a public records request.

It happened at approximately 8:37 a.m. at the height of the morning rush hour commute while the train was packed.

A two-car N-Judah light rail train was traveling inbound toward downtown.

The shocking moments happened as the train was exiting the Sunset Tunnel near Duboce Park. Several passengers fell due to the sudden motion but the train did not derail.

The operator quick with an explanation.

“It wouldn’t stop, it wouldn’t stop. I’m sorry, relax, relax, relax. We didn’t crash, relax. We’re ok, it just wouldn’t stop, it wouldn’t stop. The emergency brake wouldn’t even hit, look it’s on.”

But the SFMTA says a full inspection of the train’s braking system confirmed that it performed as designed.

Additional inspections of the trackway and related infrastructure found no mechanical or system issues.

The investigation is now complete finding operator fatigue as the cause.

Earlier as passengers boarded the train, video shows the operator with her head down. At one point, her head falls back while the train is moving.

While SFMTA’s trains operate in both automated and manual mode, during the incident, SFMTA tells the I-Team the train was being operated in manual mode. The transportation agency says it is now working with Siemens, the manufacturer of the new light rail vehicles, on software that would limit speeds in specific locations.

It is also reinforcing existing training on the importance of watching for signs of fatigue, which is something the operator didn’t seem to acknowledge after the incident.

“That’s not on me,” she could be heard later telling a colleague.

The operator remains on nondriving status.

In a written statement, SFMTA’s Director of Transportation writes, “Safety is always our top priority. We are committed to accountability in response to this specific unacceptable incident and we are taking all necessary steps to keep Muni safe and reliable for all riders and the public.”

The SFMTA is not releasing the name of the operator due to personnel privacy. Investigative reporter Melanie Woodrow reached out to the union that represents Muni operators, but has not yet heard back.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.