Sex offenders sue Georgia sheriff’s office over ‘No Trick-or-Treat’ signs

JACKSON, Ga. (WSVN) — A Georgia sheriff’s office that went viral for placing “no trick-or-treat” signs outside of the homes of sex offenders is now being sued.

In 2018, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office placed signs reading “WARNING! NO-TRICK-OR-TREAT AT THIS ADDRESS!!” at the homes of sex offenders.

“Georgia law forbids registered sex offenders from participating in Halloween, to include decorations on their property,” the office wrote at the time. “Make sure to avoid houses which are marked with the attached posted signs in front of their residents.”

Now, the sheriff’s office announced that attorneys representing several sex offenders have filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.

“The sex offenders have asked a Federal Judge to stop my Office from placing these signs this year,” the office wrote on Facebook wrote.

According to Fox 5, the petitioners are arguing that the act is a violation of their rights to free speech and privacy.

“I’m just not sure that this kind of action makes your kids any safer,” said the lead attorney for the petitioners, Mark Yurachek. “It just makes your constitutional rights less safe.”

Lawyers said the Georgia State Sex Offender Registry does not require offenders to post these signs, so they shouldn’t be forced by deputies to post them outside.

“The law allows the sheriff to put a list of registered sex offenders at his office, at the courthouse, on the internet,” Yurachek told Fox 5. “It does not allow him to go door-to-door telling people you have a sex offender living next door to you.”

A hearing to determine if the signs are allowed will take place on Thursday.

“We will argue to the Federal Court that we are protecting our children and following Georgia Law by placing these signs,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Regardless of the Judge’s ruling this Thursday, I WILL do everything within the letter of the Law to protect the children of this Community.”

