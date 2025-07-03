FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - With more than 72 million Americans set to travel out of town, this Fourth of July could break records. However, the severe weather could cause major disruptions.

While the majority of travelers are expected to hit the roads, the Transportation Security Administration predicts 18 million people will get to their vacations by air.

“Happy birthday, America,” Hilde, a traveler, told 7News. “I want to see my family, and I’m really excited. I love America.”

Major airlines are prepared for a surge of travelers. American Airlines plans to accommodate at least seven million customers through next Monday, while United Airlines says it will transport more than six million, 500,000 more than in 2024.

On the eve of Independence Day, some Americans are traveling to celebrate.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my nephew, my brother, and maybe letting off a few fireworks and eating a few hotdogs,” said Hilde.

“Worried about the wet weather?” asked 7News reporter Alex Browning.

“No, worried about the weather? Is the weather going to be bad? Don’t jinx it!” said Hilde.

“This really is our Super Bowl and our time to shine as we look to the summer, so we’ve been making sure that staff is in place, that we’re ready to go,” said United Airlines Managing Director David Terry.

Across the Northeast this week, heavy rain disrupted the plans of millions of travelers, with more delays expected, as severe storms loom over the Midwest and South. One system is parked over Florida.

“Out of 10, right now, I would give it a three,” said Shayla, a traveler. “We were delayed yesterday, so we’re trying for the second time today to get to our final destination in St. Kitts.”

According to Hopper, a travel booking app, flight prices are down about three percent from 2024 for domestic trips.

“If you leave on the Fourth, you’re typically going to save on average at least 20%,” said Katy Nastro, from Going.com. “And then try, if you can, to be a little bit flexible in when you’re coming back.”

As of Thursday morning, no delays were reported at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport due to the soggy weather.

