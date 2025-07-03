FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - With more than 72 million Americans set to travel out of town, this Fourth of July could break records. However, the severe weather could cause major disruptions.

While the majority of travelers are expected to hit the roads, the Transportation Security Administration predicts 18 million people will get to their vacations by air.

Major airlines are prepared for a surge of travelers; American Airlines plans to accommodate at least seven million customers through next Monday, while United Airlines says it will transport more than six million, 500 thousand more than in 2024.

“This really is our Super Bowl and our time to shine as we look to the summer, so we’ve been making sure that staff is in place, that we’re ready to go,” said United Airlines Managing Director David Terry.

Across the Northeast this week, heavy rain disrupted the plans of millions of travelers, with more delays expected as severe storms loom over the Midwest and South. One system is parked over Florida.

According to “Hopper”, a travel booking app, flight prices are down about three percent from 2024 for domestic trips.

“If you leave on the fourth, you’re typically going to save on average at least 20%,” said Katy Nastro, from Going.com. “And then try, if you can, to be a little bit flexible in when you’re coming back.”

As of Thursday morning, no delays are anticipated at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport due to wet weather.

