Several Toys ‘R’ Us stores in South Florida holding going-out-of-business sales

(WSVN) - Toys “R” Us is expected to host going-out-of-business sales for 180 of its stores in the U.S.

According to Time, Toys “R” Us CEO David Brandon said about the selected stores will be closing beginning in early February after the franchise declared bankruptcy. During Tuesday’s announcement, he also mentioned out-of-business sales will start at the affected stores.

USA Today reported that some stores, including those in Florida, will be hosting sales as early as Wednesday and last until April 15. Toys “R” Us has yet to confirm the start and end date of the sales.

The full list can be found here, but the Florida stores that will be holding closing sales are:

708 W. State Road 436, Altamonte Springs

21697 State Road 7, Boca Raton

6001 West Sample Road, Coral Springs

6001 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville

2601 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee

3214 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee

3401 N. Miami Ave., Miami

10732 Villiage Parkway Drive, Port Saint Lucie

450 Fl-7, West Palm Beach

1900 Tyrone Blvd., Saint Petersburg

1625 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee

3908 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa

